Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000.

VOO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.86. 2,486,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

