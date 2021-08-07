Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.30 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $4.30 or 0.00009913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00863348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00100068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00040674 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

