Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 255,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

