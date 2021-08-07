Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.