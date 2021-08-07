AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 82 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.96. 2,414,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $132.47 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

