AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 13,489,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,937. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

