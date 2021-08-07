Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.30. The stock had a trading volume of 989,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

