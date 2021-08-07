Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Visa by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 108,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $241.40. 4,509,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.