Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.95. State Street posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

NYSE:STT traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $90.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in State Street by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

