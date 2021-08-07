Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

