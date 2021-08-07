Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

