First Interstate Bank Buys New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 140,607 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,254 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 690,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,141. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

