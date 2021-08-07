Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.39. 11,967,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,691. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

