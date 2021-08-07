Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up approximately 4.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 444,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.