600 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 117,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $377.60. 314,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.32. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

