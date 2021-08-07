Good Life Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 471,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.