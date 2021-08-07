Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 253 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $466.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

