Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $135.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.44 billion and the highest is $137.77 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.23. 6,401,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The company has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

