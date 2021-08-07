Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 877,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,632,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.