Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.38 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 2,877,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

