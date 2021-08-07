Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $250.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.90.

Albemarle stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

