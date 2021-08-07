$819.94 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $819.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.84 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.43. 184,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.