Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Asensus Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

