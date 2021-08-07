Autonio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $581,432.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $581,432.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00144787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00158540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.67 or 1.00167866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.38 or 0.00808093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,567,040 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

