Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

