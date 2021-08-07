Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 2,522 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Roche by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

