Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 6,806 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,514,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

