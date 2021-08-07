Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 2,853,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.