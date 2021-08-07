Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

