Vid Hits Market Capitalization of $636,077.87 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $636,077.87 and approximately $62.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 24,971,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

