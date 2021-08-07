Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

NYSE NET traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $118.82. 3,405,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,862. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

