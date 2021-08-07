STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STAG. Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 512,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

