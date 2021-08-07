Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 533,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.