Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

AEE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. 1,396,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,941. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.62.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.