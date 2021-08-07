MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.43. 1,587,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

