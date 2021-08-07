Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 182,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $105.90.

