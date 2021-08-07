Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,483. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

