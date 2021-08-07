Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 452,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.