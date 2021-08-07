Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $352.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.