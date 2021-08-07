Tufton Capital Management Sells 743 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 402,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,477. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

