Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 9,930 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,528. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

