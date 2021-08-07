Usca Ria LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.71. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.21, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

