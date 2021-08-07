1,632 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

