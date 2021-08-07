South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Announces Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.33. 697,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

