AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

