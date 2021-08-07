The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.970 EPS.

The Macerich stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

