TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,373 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.05. 1,661,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

