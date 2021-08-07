Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 321.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.11. The company had a trading volume of 361,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,165. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

