Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 117,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $476.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

