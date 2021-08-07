JUST (JST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104.15 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $135.28 million and $104.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00146718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00160298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.21 or 0.99940987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00807873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

